Asterias Biotherapeutics (AST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 12th. Analysts expect Asterias Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million.

Get Asterias Biotherapeutics alerts:

AST stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. Asterias Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on Asterias Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asterias Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on Asterias Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Asterias Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Asterias Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing cell-based therapeutics to treat neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and cellular immunotherapies to treat cancer. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell population derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC2 is a non-patient-specific cancer immunotherapy derived from pluripotent stem cells for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Asterias Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asterias Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.