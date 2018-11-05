Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Shares of ATRA opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.59. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45.

In related news, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $291,954.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,416,104.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Haqq sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $29,093.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 331,355 shares in the company, valued at $12,439,066.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,675 shares of company stock worth $3,106,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 100.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $228,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

