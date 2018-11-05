ATLAS COPCO AB/S (ATLKY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th.

Get ATLAS COPCO AB/S alerts:

ATLKY opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $47.90.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 102.75%. Equities analysts predict that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ATLAS COPCO AB/S

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, vacuum solutions, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ATLAS COPCO AB/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATLAS COPCO AB/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.