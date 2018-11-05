Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) Shares Sold by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lessened its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,918,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after acquiring an additional 211,446 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 187,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,386,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,011,000 after acquiring an additional 27,722 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard W. Douglas sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $3,256,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,407.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $186,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays set a $91.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

ATO stock opened at $92.14 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $76.46 and a 12-month high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.10.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $562.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

