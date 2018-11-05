ATN International Inc (ATNI) Receives $66.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.25.

ATNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut shares of ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Get ATN International alerts:

In related news, insider Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $145,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,903,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATN International during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ATN International during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in ATN International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ATN International during the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ATN International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATN International stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.50. 1,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,071. ATN International has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $87.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.27.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $121.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.06 million. ATN International had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ATN International will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy segments. The company offers wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services; wireline local telephone and data, video, and long-distance voice services; and facilities-based integrated voice and data communications, and wholesale transport services to enterprise and residential customers.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.