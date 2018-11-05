AT&T Inc. (T) Holdings Boosted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,964 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.9% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,352,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,809,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535,763 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 204,091,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,553,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,724,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,335,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709,982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,565,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,515,617,000 after acquiring an additional 879,436 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,675,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,771.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $30.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $187.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Scotiabank set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.95.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.