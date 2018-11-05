Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect Audentes Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BOLD opened at $29.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.99. Audentes Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $46.18.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BOLD shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Audentes Therapeutics from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price objective on Audentes Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Cowen started coverage on Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Audentes Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

In other news, VP Suyash Prasad sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $368,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 12,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,952 shares in the company, valued at $518,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,039 shares of company stock worth $2,925,260. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

