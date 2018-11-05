Aviance Capital Management LLC Sells 53,343 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Aviance Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 55.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,343 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Aviance Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,723,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,997,000 after buying an additional 574,150 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $273.89 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $254.77 and a 12 month high of $296.69.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.