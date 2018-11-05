Avrobio Inc (AVRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avrobio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.45). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avrobio will report full-year earnings of ($4.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.92) to ($4.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($1.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avrobio.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($2.51).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVRO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avrobio from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on Avrobio in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Avrobio in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. Avrobio has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Avrobio in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,141,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,422,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,064,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,140,000. 63.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

