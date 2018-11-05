B. Riley Analysts Give WesBanco (WSBC) a $45.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $45.00 target price on WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

WSBC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WesBanco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.75.

WesBanco stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $51.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WesBanco will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert H. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $101,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,808.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 4,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $182,673.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,709 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

