B. Riley Raises Consol Energy (CEIX) Price Target to $50.00

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Consol Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Get Consol Energy alerts:

Shares of CEIX stock traded up $1.80 on Monday, hitting $40.02. 426,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Consol Energy has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.88.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.77 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consol Energy will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Consol Energy by 37.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,965 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Consol Energy by 19.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 511,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,882,000 after purchasing an additional 83,158 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Consol Energy by 111.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 183,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Consol Energy by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 27,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Consol Energy by 32.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 70,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.