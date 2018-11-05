B. Riley Reiterates $4.00 Price Target for Tuesday Morning (TUES)

B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tuesday Morning’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th.

Shares of Tuesday Morning stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Tuesday Morning has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.39 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Tuesday Morning by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,781,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 164,105 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Tuesday Morning by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,339,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 838,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tuesday Morning by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 929,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 237,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tuesday Morning by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tuesday Morning by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as a retailer of products for the home in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of Aug 21, 2018, it operated approximately 715 stores in 40 states.

