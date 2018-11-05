B. Riley Reiterates $8.00 Price Target for Iteris (ITI)

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) has been assigned a $8.00 price target by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 79.78% from the company’s current price.

ITI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.93 and a beta of 0.21. Iteris has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $7.88.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iteris will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Neil S. Subin sold 23,323 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $102,854.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neil S. Subin sold 91,885 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $373,053.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,682 shares of company stock worth $913,198. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITI. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iteris in the second quarter valued at $517,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Iteris by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 37,080 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in Iteris by 120.1% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 460,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 251,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in Iteris by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 897,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Iteris by 58.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,104,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

