Ball’s (BLL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their hold rating on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a research note published on Thursday morning.

“We see little upside to the shares at such a high multiple; the Company generates considerable free cash flow, is a defensive business, and will remain a heavy buyer of its stock, but we think there’s a limit to how high the EV/EBITDA multiple can possibly go.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Ball from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ball from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $51.00 price target on Ball and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Ball from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.54.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. Ball has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $48.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 96,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $4,156,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 471,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,262,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5,484.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,024,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,813 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 11.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,577,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,917,000 after purchasing an additional 915,131 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 36.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,038,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,465,000 after purchasing an additional 548,699 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $22,662,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 22.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,738,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,359,000 after purchasing an additional 493,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

