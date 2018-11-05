Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,463 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,250,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,557,000 after buying an additional 407,455 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 30,289.1% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 264,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 263,515 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 152.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 327,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 197,991 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,727,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,170,000.

SPEM opened at $33.53 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $42.47.

