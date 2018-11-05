Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 95.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,320 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Ross sold 3,682 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $473,137.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,578,570.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert David Perdue sold 903 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total value of $112,685.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,596,570.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 650,974 shares of company stock valued at $88,005,057. Corporate insiders own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Trade Desk to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $127.95 on Monday. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $161.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 107.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 3.16.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

