Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Position in Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,132 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,461,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,179,000 after buying an additional 729,948 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,183,000 after purchasing an additional 186,916 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,688,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,820,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $66,659.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Malynda K. West sold 4,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $349,130.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUSA opened at $81.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.97. Murphy USA Inc has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $89.69.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

