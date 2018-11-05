Bank of America Lowers CBRE Group (CBRE) Price Target to $47.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.06. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $50.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 28,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $1,370,838.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,713,833.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $301,769,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $142,352,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $133,879,000. Swedbank acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at $106,645,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $48,127,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

