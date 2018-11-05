Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 30,775 Shares of Matrix Service Co (MTRX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,775 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTRX. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Matrix Service by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Matrix Service by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $20.58 on Monday. Matrix Service Co has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $555.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matrix Service Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph F. Montalbano sold 34,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $788,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin S. Cavanah sold 21,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $544,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,266 shares of company stock worth $2,369,773. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTRX. BidaskClub cut shares of Matrix Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Matrix Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

