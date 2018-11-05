Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.45 Million Position in Genpact Limited (G)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of G. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Genpact during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genpact during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 88.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Genpact by 286.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $80,057.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,141 shares in the company, valued at $521,772.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genpact from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.79.

NYSE G opened at $27.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $728.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.51 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.13%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

