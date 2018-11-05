Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Shares Sold by Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL cut its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,382 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $47.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

