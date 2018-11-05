Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 271,173 Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (DK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,932,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 271,173 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.49% of Delek US worth $147,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 1,712.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Wiessman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $3,246,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. ValuEngine raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Delek US from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Delek US from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Delek US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.53.

Delek US stock opened at $37.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Delek US Holdings Inc has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.11). Delek US had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

