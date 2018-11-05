Barclays Reiterates “€175.00” Price Target for Aena SME (AENA)

Barclays set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on Aena SME (BME:AENA) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) price objective on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €167.00 ($194.19) price objective on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €159.00 ($184.88).

AENA opened at €171.00 ($198.84) on Thursday. Aena SME has a 1-year low of €137.05 ($159.36) and a 1-year high of €184.90 ($215.00).

Aena SME Company Profile

Aena SME SA, formerly Aena SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the airports operation. Its activities are divided into four segments: Airports, which comprises Aeronautical subdivision, responsible for the management of airports, jetways, security, handling, cargo and fuel services, among others, as well as Commercial subdivision, including duty-free and specialty stores, restaurant services, car rental, as well as banking services and advertising; Services outside the terminal, which manages real estate assets, such as parking lots, warehouses and lands; International, which comprises operations of Company’s subsidiary, Aena Desarrollo Internacional SA, that invests in other airport owners principally in Mexico, Colombia and the United Kingdom; and Others, encompassing corporate activities.

