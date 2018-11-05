Barclays Reiterates “Hold” Rating for AbbVie (ABBV)

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a research note published on Sunday morning. Barclays currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Cowen set a $110.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.57.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.07. 195,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,888,610. The company has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.62. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 671.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Michael Severino sold 50,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $4,876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,871,627.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,608,000 after purchasing an additional 348,882 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,243,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,867,000 after purchasing an additional 717,452 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,210,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,786,000 after purchasing an additional 438,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,824,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,001,000 after purchasing an additional 157,594 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,359,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,643,000 after purchasing an additional 340,709 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

