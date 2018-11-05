Barings LLC Acquires New Holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (CIM)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CIM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 320.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,283,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,971 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the second quarter worth $20,923,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 35.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,319,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,393,000 after purchasing an additional 602,018 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 442.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 346,510 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 444.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 320,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 261,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

CIM stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.48.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $147.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.47%.

CIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.