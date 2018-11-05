Barings LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth $64,266,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Twilio by 684.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,517,000 after purchasing an additional 723,257 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 117.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,516,000 after purchasing an additional 477,552 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Twilio by 122.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 670,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,571,000 after purchasing an additional 369,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 2,308.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 361,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 346,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $1,785,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $252,350.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,477 shares of company stock valued at $14,711,857 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWLO opened at $74.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -95.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $88.88.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 18.29% and a negative return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

