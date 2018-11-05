Barnett & Company Inc. Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)

Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,701 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,756,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,021,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,788,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,707,000 after buying an additional 257,711 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,658,000 after buying an additional 111,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,378,000.

Shares of BSCK opened at $21.01 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $21.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 22nd.

