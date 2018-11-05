Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 1,670 Shares of Macy’s Inc (M)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in M. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on M. Standpoint Research cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price target on Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.37.

NYSE:M opened at $35.54 on Monday. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In other Macy’s news, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 4,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $165,913.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,562.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lenehan acquired 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $74,851.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $288,386.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

