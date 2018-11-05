Bayer (BAYN) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on BAYN. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €111.00 ($129.07) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €97.45 ($113.32).

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €70.09 ($81.50) on Friday. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

