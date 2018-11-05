Bazaarvoice Inc (BV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ:BV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.70.

BV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Bazaarvoice in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bazaarvoice in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bazaarvoice in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bazaarvoice in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bazaarvoice in a report on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ BV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.46. 2,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,748. Bazaarvoice has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $630.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.53 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bazaarvoice in the second quarter worth approximately $4,413,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Bazaarvoice during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bazaarvoice during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,239,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bazaarvoice during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bazaarvoice

Bazaarvoice, Inc offers solutions and services that allow its retailer and brand clients to understand that consumer voice and the role it plays in influencing purchasing decisions, both online and offline. The Company’s solutions collect, curate and display consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, questions and answers, customer stories, and social posts, photos and videos.

