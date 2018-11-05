Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Has $10.04 Million Position in American Express (AXP)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,284 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in American Express by 40.7% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,269 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in American Express by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,048 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, CFO Scott Murcray acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.28 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 25,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $2,797,972.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,359.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $113.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.70.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $103.71 on Monday. American Express has a 1 year low of $87.54 and a 1 year high of $111.77. The company has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. American Express had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

