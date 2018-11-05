Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stake in SEI Investments (SEIC)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. cut its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 29.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 44,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

SEIC opened at $54.29 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $50.99 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $408.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, insider Joseph P. Ujobai sold 1,500 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,106.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $942,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,338.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,294 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

