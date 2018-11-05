Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 49.9% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $821,374.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,086 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,390.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 17,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $889,581.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,970.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

