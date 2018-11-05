Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Acquires New Stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,878,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,770,000 after purchasing an additional 29,691 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.1% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 33,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 45.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 456.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 47,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.35.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 22,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $2,501,835.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,783.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DG stock opened at $112.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $79.79 and a one year high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

