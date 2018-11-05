Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Invests $200,000 in Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Stock

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 47,358 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 15,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

TRI stock opened at $45.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $48.09.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.