Bean Cash (BITB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $86,742.00

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 5th. Bean Cash has a market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $86,742.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000101 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000175 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000055 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 2,618,516,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official website is beancash.org. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum.

Bean Cash Coin Trading

Bean Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

