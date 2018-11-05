Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $9.89 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $9,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 87.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,428 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,006,000.

DVY opened at $96.25 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.67 and a one year high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

