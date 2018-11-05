Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Lowers Position in 3M Co (MMM)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 1,652.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $192.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $181.98 and a 12 month high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). 3M had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $184.50 per share, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $274,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.23.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.