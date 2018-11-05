Becton Dickinson and (BDX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Becton Dickinson and to post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter.

Shares of BDX opened at $235.58 on Monday. Becton Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $209.91 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.14.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

