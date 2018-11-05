Beiersdorf (BEI) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Cfra Analysts

Cfra set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €96.68 ($112.42).

ETR:BEI opened at €91.76 ($106.70) on Thursday. Beiersdorf has a 1-year low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a 1-year high of €102.00 ($118.60).

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

