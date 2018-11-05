Belmond (BEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belmond (NYSE:BEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Belmond is a global collection of exceptional hotel and luxury travel adventures in some of the world’s most inspiring and enriching destinations. Established almost 40 years ago with the acquisition of Belmond Hotel Cipriani in Venice, the Company owns and operates unique and distinctive hotel, rail and river cruise experiences in many of the world’s most celebrated destinations. From city landmarks to intimate resorts, the collection includes Belmond Grand Hotel Europe, St. Petersburg; Belmond Copacabana Palace, Rio de Janeiro; Belmond Maroma Resort & Spa, Riviera Maya; and Belmond El Encanto, Santa Barbara. Belmond also encompasses safaris, six luxury tourist trains including the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, three river cruises and ’21’, one of New York’s most storied restaurants. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BEL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on Belmond and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Belmond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Belmond to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE BEL opened at $17.70 on Friday. Belmond has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 147.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Belmond had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Belmond will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEL. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Belmond in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Belmond in the second quarter valued at $198,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Belmond in the third quarter valued at $235,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Belmond by 36.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Belmond by 212.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Belmond

Belmond Ltd. engages in the hotel and travel businesses. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, invested in, or managed 36 deluxe hotels and resort properties in the United States, Mexico, The Caribbean, Europe, Southern Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia; 1 stand-alone restaurant in New York; 7 tourist trains in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Peru; 1 river cruise in Myanmar; and 1 canal boat business in France.

