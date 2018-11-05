Berenberg Bank Boosts Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) Price Target to GBX 2,950

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,950 ($38.55) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RDSB. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BNP Paribas reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($45.08) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,962.06 ($38.70).

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 2,463 ($32.18) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 2,037 ($26.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,617 ($34.20).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

