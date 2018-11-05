Berenberg Bank Reiterates $42.00 Price Target for Criteo (CRTO)

Berenberg Bank set a $42.00 target price on Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRTO. Citigroup increased their target price on Criteo from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Pivotal Research started coverage on Criteo in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Criteo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Nomura started coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,593. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.48. Criteo has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 4.50%. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

