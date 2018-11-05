Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Shares Gap Up to $206.57

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $199.63, but opened at $206.57. Berkshire Hathaway shares last traded at $216.24, with a volume of 7489471 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $509.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $62.20 billion for the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

About Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in various business activities. Its segments include Insurance, such as GEICO, Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group, General Re Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group; Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC, which is engaged in the operation of the railroad system; Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which includes regulated electric and gas utility; Manufacturing, which includes manufacturers of various products, including industrial, consumer and building products; McLane Company, which is engaged in the wholesale distribution of groceries and non-food items; Service and retailing, which includes providers of various services, including fractional aircraft ownership programs, aviation pilot training and various retailing businesses, and Finance and financial products, which includes manufactured housing and related consumer financing, transportation equipment, manufacturing and leasing, and furniture leasing.

