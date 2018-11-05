BG Staffing (BGSF) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BG Staffing, Inc. is a national provider of temporary staffing services across a diverse set of industries. Its present business segments offer temp services in the Multi-Family, Professional and Commercial sectors. In the Multi-Family segment BG offers temporary workers that perform front office and maintenance personnel in 18 states (Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, N. Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island); temporary skilled contract labor for Finance & Accounting and also for IT implementation and maintenance projects nationwide from offices in 5 states (Texas, Louisiana, N. Carolina, Maryland, Rhode Island); temp labor services in various skilled and unskilled positions to primarily distribution and logistics customers in its Commercial segment in 5 states (Texas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, Mississippi). BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF opened at $26.09 on Thursday. BG Staffing has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $29.59.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.39 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%.

In other news, Director Douglas Hailey sold 12,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $340,049.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider L. Allen Jr. Baker sold 87,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $2,121,498.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,406 shares of company stock valued at $5,853,197.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in BG Staffing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in BG Staffing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $763,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in BG Staffing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BG Staffing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BG Staffing by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 169,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 59,576 shares during the period.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multifamily, Professional, and Commercial. The Multifamily segment offers temporary front office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities. The Professional segment provides skilled temporary IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, and related support personnel.

