BidaskClub Upgrades Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) to “Sell”

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Nordea Equity Research cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.50 and a beta of 2.42.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $140.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 7,405,969 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,358,000 after acquiring an additional 57,685 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 143,878 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 774,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 162,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

