BidaskClub Upgrades Momo (MOMO) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOMO. ValuEngine cut shares of Momo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Momo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.41.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.29. 87,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,194,787. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88. Momo has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $54.24.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $494.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.37 million. Momo had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Momo will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Momo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Momo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Momo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Momo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Momo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

