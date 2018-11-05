Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 117.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 582,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,080 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.45% of Big Lots worth $24,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,110,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,532,000 after acquiring an additional 90,820 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 13.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,563,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,114,000 after buying an additional 310,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 9.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,623,000 after buying an additional 132,458 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 868,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,293,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 13,578.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 816,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,131,000 after buying an additional 810,934 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIG shares. ValuEngine cut Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Big Lots from $48.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Big Lots stock opened at $42.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 7,517 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $367,205.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,625.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 29,733 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $1,452,457.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,625.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

