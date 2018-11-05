BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 12,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $129,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at $318,349.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,385 shares of company stock worth $1,836,984. Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,764. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $202.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.52 and a beta of 1.46.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

