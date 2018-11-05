Biostage (BSTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter.

BSTG stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337. Biostage has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $5.85.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. It is developing bioengineered organ implants, which addresses the damage of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma, or congenital abnormalities.

